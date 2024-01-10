£850 court bill after XL Bully cross dog leapt gate and knocked child onto Oswestry road

The dog knocked one of the children onto the road and bruised the mother's arm, Telford magistrates were told.

On TuesdayNicola Pashby, who was looking after the animal for her son, admitted being the person in charge of a dog which was out of control and caused injury.

Pashby, 46, of College Road, Oswestry, was ordered to pay £500 compensation to the injured woman along with fines and costs totalling £353.

Magistrates warned that if anything similar happened again it was likely to lead to a destruction order for the dog.

"We are not imposing a muzzling order but it would be very sensible if the dog was muzzled for it's own sake," magistrates said.