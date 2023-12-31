'Advice given' after another motorist rescued when car got stuck in Shropshire flood water

The incident happened at Ponthen, near Melverley - where an official flood warning is currently in place. He was brought to safety and given advice, a Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said.

"At 4.27pm on Saturday, December 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as flooding in Oswestry," said the spokesman.

"Car in flood water. One male brought to safety by fire crews. Advice was given to driver."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

Advice on the official flood warning for Lake Vyrnwy at Melverley says: "We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Melverley including Melverley to Melverley Green and Ponthen to Melverley roads."

An update is expected at around 10am today.