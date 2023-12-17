Oswestry poet who worked with asbestos died of industrial disease, coroner rules

George Sheldon Miller, aged 84, died at Severn Hospice in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury on December 7 this year.

Mr Miller, of Upper Church Street, Oswestry, had been diagnosed with malignant pleural mesothelioma. His condition deteriorated and he was referred to the hospice for end of life care. He died with his son by his side.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall, Shrewsbury was told he worked cutting sheets of asbestos when he was younger. In his later years he became a book binder and poet author.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of industrial disease.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the family," Mr Westerman added.