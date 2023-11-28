Alleyway to get a spruce up in latest regeneration move for town centre

The Clawdd Du alleyway connecting Bailey Street and Willow Street in Oswestry is one of the passageways that are being redeveloped and spruced up as part of the Future Oswestry Group’s regeneration plans for the town.

The group says that over the next couple of weeks, there will be some changes next to Home Bargains on Willow Street. This will involve the removal of seating to open up the area so that a new bin store can be installed.

The bin store will allow the removal of the wheelie bins currently situated on Clawdd Du and allow the alley way to be free of bins, for the very first time.

Shropshire Councillor Robert Macey, a member of the Future Oswestry Group said from consultation carried out with the public, the presence of the bins came out top as something that residents felt needed to be resolved, as well as reducing the fire risk that they pose.

Once installed, a new planter with a seat will be added at the New Street junction and work to clean-up the alleyway will also begin.

The removal of the bins has been achieved as part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone delivered by the Future Oswestry Group, which consists of members from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and the Oswestry BID.

Councillor Macey said: “This small but significant transformation is just one part of our plan to improve the look and practicality of Oswestry Town Centre. We have listened to residents’ suggestions and are really pleased that we can make progress with these improvements.”

Adele Nightingale, Oswestry BID manager said: "This project is a real example of how the three partner organisations, working together, can find solutions for what has been a long-standing issue for the town. We look forward to the completion of the works and believe the improvements will be appreciated by all.

Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Olly Rose said: “I’m delighted that work will soon be underway to improve this passageway. Several others in the town have seen great improvements over recent months, including the Willow St entrance to Cae Glas Park, just opposite.

“Many residents have commented to me how much nicer it is to walk through. The passages in Oswestry are a great historical feature so it’s heartening to make this one a pleasure rather than an obstacle course to pass through."