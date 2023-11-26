Air ambulance sent and casualty cut free after vehicle collides with cyclists near Oswestry

The crash happened on the B4398 Knockin to Maesbrook road near Oswestry. One person was taken to hospital and another was being assessed by medics at the scen this morning.

Police have said the road will be closed "for a while". An air ambulance helicopter, a road ambulance and for fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 9.31am on Sunday, November 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"Reports of one vehicle that had collided with cyclists. Crews used Holmatro equipment to release casualty from car. Casualties left in care of ambulance.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance."

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said on social media: "A report of a road traffic collision on the B4398 Knockin to Maesbrook, Oswestry. All three Emergency Services are on scene, and the road will be closed for a while."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.