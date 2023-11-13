Oswestry High School old boys from Liverpool, Derby, Rugby, Hereford, Cheltenham, Bracknell, Newport (Gwent) and several parts of Shropshire renewed memories of school days at their reunion at the Hand Hotel, Chirk.

Almost 40 people attended including newcomers John Bye from Derby, David Washington, from St Martins and Melvyn Gough from Oswestry.

Retiring secretary Dan Powell handed over his post to David Hardy after a record 31 years of service to the Old Boys’ Association during which he raised more than £2,000 in grants and donations from national and local organisations including the British Ironwork Centre and Barnett Engineering.

He said: “Remarkably for an association which does not have a membership fee, we have never been in debt.”

The new treasurer Peter Sinclair replaces Norman Morris facing a strong future while embracing a new alliance with Oswestry Girls High School, represented by Carole Gough, Gwen Foulkes, Ruth Haile, Margaret Pritchard and Janet Stokes.

Professor Ron Jones, OBE, remains as chairman and David Preston is president while committee members are Dan Powell, Don Howard and Norman Morris.

The search continues for former pupils to strengthen the membership.