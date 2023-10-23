Fresh plans for 'tired' market hall to 'modernise' and 'improve' building

An artist's impression of how the building would look.

Oswestry Town Council has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission for new signage for the town’s Powis Market Hall at the Bailey Head. Images shown with the application reveal how the new signs would appear.

The application requests permission for new signage on front of building and replacement of existing signs on the side and rear of the market.

A report submitted with the application states: “In summary this is a much-needed piece of work. Not only will it freshen the tired paintwork, it will also modernize the look of the building and better communicate its purpose of the building to any visitors to the town.

“It is believed these proposed improvements will complement the recent changes already made (shutter designs, new outside lighting, inside murals) to the building and set the foundation for future design developments.

“The timing of the new proposed branding is also perfect to be launched within the new market section on the new town council website.”

Meanwhile Shropshire Council has also been asked to approve proposals to build woodland lodges.

The application, for Woodlands Park Lodges, Park Hall Farm Northwood, Ellesmere, requests permission for change of use from forestry to tourism for the siting of 20 lodges – including parking spaces, access paths and tracks.

Another proposal asks for Grade II* listed building consent to extend the kitchen at a historic building.

The plan, for Drapers Hall in Shrewsbury, to replace an existing temporary mono-pitched roof over the courtyard with a self-supporting flat roof structure.

A caravan park has also applied for permission to host more static caravans.