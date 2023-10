Three fire crews were called after cardboard was left on a hob. Photo: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Three fire appliances were scrambled from Baschurch, Oswestry and Shrewsbury to Dovaston, off the A5 north of Shrewsbury at 8.59am.

Crews used breathing kit and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "small fire which was caused by cardboard left on hob which was out on arrival of crews".