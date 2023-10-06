Fundraiser launched to save a family farm near Oswestry

Babbinswood Organic Farm, near Oswestry. Photo: Google

After what the owners of Babbinswood Organic Farm have called a year of "unprecedented challenges" the farm has launched a crowdfunding campaign to save their bacon.

Babbinswood farm near Oswestry has been farming organically since 2002. Priding itself on high animal welfare standards, the farm produces a range of fruit, vegetables and meat, as well as producing and selling organic raw milk and yoghurt from its small dairy herd in the farm shop.

But now an impending deadline on a loan has caused the owners to turn to the internet for help.

"We urgently acquired half of the farm in a costly divorce settlement, setting in motion a series of financial hurdles," one of the owners, Casha, explained on the farm's website.

"Balancing the demands of our working farm and veterinary practice with the rigorous process of developing a robust financial plan has stretched us to the limit.

"We've worked tirelessly alongside accountants and business advisers to create a sustainable way forward for our farm's future."

According to the JustGiving page, the farm is in the process of repaying a £1.4m loan, and is aiming to raise £50,000 to extend the payment period.

Casha added: "Now, at the 11th hour, we find ourselves racing against time to secure the necessary funding. Our current loan provider's deadline is fast approaching, and we need additional time to present our comprehensive financial plan to potential investors.

"We're determined to explore every option to keep Babbinswood Organic Farm under our stewardship."