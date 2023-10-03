Beacons of light to make D-Day anniversary

One of the beacons that could shine across Britain

On June 6, D-Day will be marked by the lighting of beacons around the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, Channel Islands and UK Overseas Territories.

The Shropshire based, British Ironwork Centre is hoping to help towns and cities to take part by producing the iron burners in which beacons can be lit.

Clive Knowles from the centre near Oswestry, said: "This will be an event to commemorate one of the most momentous achievements in living memory; the bravery and sacrifice of those people in securing the freedom and peace we enjoy today. It must be celebrated as a nation, all together.

"Beacons will be lit at 9.15pm on June 6, 2024. We want to encourage town councils, parish councils, community groups etc to light a beacon an honouring those who lost their lives in serving our nation.

"We would love to use our abilities and facilities to support towns and cities in acquiring one of these Beacons of Remembrance. Depending on their circumstances we may be able to help by sponsoring some of the cost."

"This is a really historic occasion, and we would like to invite every community to get involved."