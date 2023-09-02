Stunning ironwork sculpture unveiled in war against medical waste

The latest creation from the British Ironwork Centre.

The monstrous statue is of Durotan, a character from World of Warcraft video game and film.

Clive Knowles, the chairman of the British Ironwork Centre, which is based outside Oswestry, said the three-metre-tall sculpture is intended to highlight the issue of medical incineration.

He also wants the centre to be granted permission to collect and re-distribute medical waste.

He said: "The NHS alone produces approximately 156,000 tones of clinical waste each year. Of this, 88,000 tons is single-use plastics. The NHS have acknowledged that they are “one of the largest producers of waste in the country”.

"The NHS state that the total weight of clinical waste “is expected to increase to an estimated 200,000 tonnes by 2030”, which is equivalent to 7,692 bin lorries full of medical waste.

"These extraordinary numbers could exponentially rise even further if we don’t make a stand now.

"Huge amounts of clinical waste are sent for high temperature incineration. Not only is this process damaging for our planet and the wildlife that call it home, but it is extremely expensive and shamefully unimaginative.

"Of course, we understand the need to incinerate unsafe, infectious, biohazardous waste, but we need to adopt a more pragmatic approach to drugs, pills, dressings, products that are strictly governed by sell by dates."

He added: "Presently, our medical guidelines talk about drugs losing their potency.

"What we are saying is that surely if drugs are still effective, although perhaps slightly less potent, then these drugs should be allowed to be recycled especially to Third World countries, war zones and areas impacted by natural disasters.

"A good example would be a charity like Miracle Missions in Zimbabwe, Africa. They, with professional medically trained physicians, put medical donations to use. Nothing is done without professionals evaluating the risk verses the positive benefits."

Mr Knowles said that he wanted the centre to be able to collect and re-distribute items that could be re-used.

He said: "This is a matter of reflection and change for our medical institutions. It’s also a matter for everyone’s conscience too; we should not be burning expensive medical products that have a real value elsewhere.

"We have written to the Home Office to request permission to collect and send off medical waste to countries that really need it. If there’s an international need, we must regain our common sense and help however we can.