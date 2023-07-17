MP slams council over 'haphazard' town centre paving

The 'haphazard' paving repairs in Owsestry

Helen Morgan says this is the second issue in Oswestry town centre she has intervened recently, after she put call out recently to Shropshire Council to get on with improvements to Church Street.

The repair work in Cross Street has seen tarmac fill in holes left by removing paving stones, creating what the MP says is "an eyesore" on one of Oswestry’s busiest streets.

The Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said: “Residents of Oswestry want to live in a town they can take pride in. Sadly, that has been made a lot harder since the council installed ugly barriers that cost £8,000 a month on Church Street, and now this haphazard repair work on Cross Street.

“I have written to the Chief Executive demanding an explanation of how this has been allowed to happen on, and what they are going to do to remedy it.

“I know that local councillors, residents, and businesses are up in arms about this. They want the best for Oswestry and deserve a proper explanation from Shropshire Council – and, more importantly, a proper solution.”