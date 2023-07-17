Entertainer memorial receives backing from Ann Widdecombe

Ann Widdecombe

Alan Crowe, whose popular weekend has been drawing re-enactment groups to the Welsh town for 15 years, says it is important that the entertainers who kept up morale among the troops are recognised.

The ENSA Memorial Appeal is a Shrewsbury based charity which has been officially recognised by the Charities Commission and given a registered charity number 1202671.

"The aim of the appeal is to raise sufficient funds to commission a lasting memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to honour all those men and women of the show business profession who did so much to boost morale during World War ll both at home and on the front line," Mr Crowe said.

He said that proceeds from his weekly Tuesday bingo evenings at the Corn Exchange would be split between hosting the 1940s weekend from September 20 - October 1 and the ENSA Memorial.

"It is of huge interest to me as a former entertainer myself and also as a supporter of 1940s re-enactement."

A design for the memorial has been created by the British Ironwork Centre, which is appealing to the public for donations of broken or unloved musical instruments to include in the sculpture.

Monetary donations to the ENSA memorial can be made via the charity’s Crowd Funder online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/ensa-memorial-appeal-1202671.

The charity has announced that The Rt Hon Ann Widdecombe DSG, has agreed to be one of its patrons.

She said: "This is a very worthwhile cause. Entertainment of the troops was so important during World War Two and it required courage to go into war zones. There where many unsung Vera Lynns."