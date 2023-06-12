Community games bring trampolining champion to town

Some of those enjoying the at the community games

Kat Driscoll World and European Gold Medallist in Trampolining threw herself into the fun at the Oswestry Community Games at Cae Glas Park.

More than 1,000 people of all ages turned up to enjoy the free activities in the park provided by diverse local organisations covering sports and dance.

The live music was once again provided by Bartells.

James Manford – Lead Organiser said: “It was a delight to be in our beautiful park on Sunday , following our first ever discussion event on Thursday night at Hermon Chapel on Thursday night.

That looked at Youth Mental Health and a good number of people turned up for an interactive and interesting discussion.

"Shropshire‘s Kat Driscoll threw herself enthusiastically into her role trying out a range of activities that she had not tried before as well as talking to many people. She also made an inspiring speech about how all these activities help improve our physical and mental health, and how important it is to be comfortable with who you are."

Of particular interest in the park apart from many “Have a go” sessions provided by local sports clubs was for the first time an interactive “workshop arena” and Shropshire’s Community Wellbeing hub which were both busy throughout the day.

At the closing ceremony, Oswestry Town Council Mayor Olly Rose thanked everyone for their support, and spoke about her work championing volunteering during her year in office.

Border Counties School of Gymnastics then provided their spectacular finale to close the Games.

James said local Commonwealth Games Ambassadors, and local volunteers played a key role helping with the running of the Games including overseeing the raffle and charity boxes in support of Kat’s chosen charity “Stroke Association”.

"Many thanks go to all our local sponsors, Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID, Oswestry Sports Forum, Shropshire Rural Housing Association Bunning Gas and DRE Accountants. Thank you to all the club volunteers who have given their time today so willingly, and to David Davies who was again in fine form as our MC for the day."