Jailed: Oswestry dealer used Kinder eggs to hide crack cocaine and heroin

By Richard WilliamsOswestryPublished:

An Oswestry drug dealer who hid crack cocaine and heroin in Kinder Surprise eggs has been jailed for three years.

Kinder Surprise eggs were used by Justin Owens to hide crack cocaine and heroin
Kinder Surprise eggs were used by Justin Owens to hide crack cocaine and heroin

Justin Owens, 40, of no fixed address, was found on two occasions with the Class-A drugs hidden inside the plastic containers from the eggs by police. The second offence was committed when he was on bail for the first. Owens, the court heard, was a drug user himself with 23 previous convictions for 54 offences mainly for burglary, shoplifting and drug use.

