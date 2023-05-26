Jailed: Oswestry dealer used Kinder eggs to hide crack cocaine and heroin

Casualty airlifted to hospital after van crashes into pedestrian in Oswestry
An Oswestry drug dealer who hid crack cocaine and heroin in Kinder Surprise eggs has been jailed for three years.
Justin Owens, 40, of no fixed address, was found on two occasions with the Class-A drugs hidden inside the plastic containers from the eggs by police. The second offence was committed when he was on bail for the first. Owens, the court heard, was a drug user himself with 23 previous convictions for 54 offences mainly for burglary, shoplifting and drug use.