Raiders take £3k of cigarettes after cutting power to petrol station

Police said that around £3,000 of tobacco and cigarettes was taken in the raid

David Hughes, Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) for Oswestry said the thieves had struck at the Shell Service Station on the A5 at Weston Rhyn.

He said the incident had taken place in the early hours of this morning – around 2.30am.

PCSO Hughes said that the thieves had gotten into the building through a fire exit.

He said: "At approximately 2.30am persons unknown have gained access to the garage and have taken in the region of £3,000 of cigarettes and tobacco products.

"Access was gained via a fire exit and the power was cut."