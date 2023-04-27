Organisations and businesses pledge to support the Armed Forces

The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, one of those signing the covenant hosted the ceremony.
Also making the promise was the Marden Medical Practice, Shropshire Paddle Sport and both TNS Football Club and the TNS Football Club Foundation.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.
The covenant focusses on helping members of the armed forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.
Sophia Keegan from The British Ironwork Centre said: "In such uncertain global times, it becomes a very real reminder of how much we all genuinely rely on our armed forces and the debt we all owe those that have served to protect not only our freedom, but freedoms across the entire world."