Organisations and businesses pledge to support the Armed Forces

By Sue Austin

Four businesses and organisations signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant , pledging to ensure members of the forces and their families are treated fairly.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 27/04/2023..Pic in Oswestry at the British Ironworks Centre, of L-R: Dr Nikki Harrison from Mardon Medical Practice, Sophia Keegan from British Ironworks Centre, Guy Brotherton from Shropshire Paddle Sports, and Station Commander from RAF Shawbury: Group Captain: Andy Baron. They were all there to sign the Armed Forces Covenant (as was a representative from TNS, but they had gone by the time i got there)..
The British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry, one of those signing the covenant hosted the ceremony.

Also making the promise was the Marden Medical Practice, Shropshire Paddle Sport and both TNS Football Club and the TNS Football Club Foundation.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise by the nation ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

The covenant focusses on helping members of the armed forces community have the same access to government and commercial services and products as any other citizen.

Sophia Keegan from The British Ironwork Centre said: "In such uncertain global times, it becomes a very real reminder of how much we all genuinely rely on our armed forces and the debt we all owe those that have served to protect not only our freedom, but freedoms across the entire world."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

