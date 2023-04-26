Open day for sight loss charity

The event on May 11 from10.30am to 3.30pm at The Oswestry Memorial Hall, will offer information about age-related macular degeneration (AMD). It will also highlight the wide range of support available to people living in the local area with AMD and other sight conditions.

Amanda Read, Macular Society regional manager, said: “Events like these are a great way to raise awareness of macular disease and highlight the support and help offered by the group. We would like anyone affected by macular disease to come along and meet others in the same situation.

“It’s good to be able to learn from each other’s experiences and tips. Peer to peer support can be so helpful – our groups can really help people increase in confidence and become more independent.

“If you have AMD or any other macular condition, or if you have a friend or family member who has been affected by sight problems, then please come and see us on May 11 to find out more, or come to one of our monthly meetings. Friends, family and carers are welcome to join us too.”

On the day, members of the Oswestry Macular Society Support Group will be on hand to talk to visitors about the group’s activities, how it helps people with macular conditions living locally and additional support available in the area for people with vision loss. The group is one of more than 400 groups of its kind all over the UK and offers information, encouragement and friendship to people with macular disease.

In addition, representatives from organisations including Oswestry Talking Newspapers, Sight Loss Shropshire, RNIB, VisionAid Technologies and local Low Vision Services, will be amongst those in attendance to provide information on sight loss support services available locally as well as the chance to view the latest technology to support people with sight loss.