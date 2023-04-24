Tourist Information Centre could close if volunteers don't come forward

Karen Pringle and Charlotte Phillips outside Oswestry Tourist Information Centre

Oswestry Borderland Tourism is appealing for volunteers to work in the centre through this summer to keep it open.

The centre is run by Oswestry Borderland Tourism a not-for-profit tourism group, in Castle View in the town centre. It is open three days each week, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

But the group's chairman, Lee Lucks, said that, because of a reduction in funding and staff shortages, there are fears those days could be cut.

Launching an appeal she said it was hoped that people will come forward who are willing to spend a few hours each week meeting with visitors telling them all about Oswestry and The Borderlands.

She said: “We are looking for people who have a love of Oswestry and some local knowledge and also some retail experience as they will be selling souvenirs, books and maps in the Tourist Information Centre. They will be encouraged to become an Oswestry Tourism Ambassador by completing our free online course and they will be working with our experienced Tourism Officers.”

Karen Pringle, senior tourism officer, said: “This year is particularly difficult for us and, without volunteers, we may have to consider closing the Tourist Information Centre.

"In 2020, we moved to Castle View and have seen a steady growth in the number of people visiting us. Although many visitors use the internet, we find our visitors love spending time with us, finding everything about Oswestry and browsing through the local souvenirs. If you think you could help, call in to or phone The Tourist Information Centre (01691662753)and speak to Karen or for more information email: obt@visitoswestry.co.uk.”

Funding cuts have affected tourist information centres across the UK.

Oswestry once had not one but two tourist information centres including one of the busiest in Britain at Mile End roundabout, the junction of the A5/A483.