Harry's work experience combines his love of trains with learning new skills

Harry Ingram and Phil Liddell cutting back shrubs at the railway

Harry, a student at the College's Walford campus, near Baschurch, is on a Core Skills programme supporting him towards future independence and employment.

He spends Thursdays at the railway, as part of his work with the college’s horticulture enterprise ‘Leaf It To Us’.

Cambrian Heritage Railways trains run from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

Harry who is autistic and has some associated learning difficulties, works alongside other volunteers clearing and maintaining the overgrown railway track

He says as well as learning horticulture skills he is learning about how to stay safe and aware.

“It’s fun. I’ve learnt that you have to sign in and out of work, how to stop the train in an emergency, and how to cross the track safely. You don’t step on the sleepers as they are wood and can be slippery.”

“I like all trains but especially steam trains,” he said.

Teacher Ruth Braddick says that the experience is benefitting Harry in many different ways.

“When he first started Harry needed help to walk across the railway line and uneven ground."

"As we’ve seen his confidence grow, his balance has improved and he is able to navigate the landscape on his own.”

“He will now ask for help, and is stronger, fitter and more confident than when he started.”

She praised volunteer co-ordinator Phil Liddell for his patience and kindness.

“Phil is brilliant with our students and explains what needs doing and why, clearly. Phil is good at encouraging Harry to focus on the job, and really look at what needs doing.”

“The students have been able to meet different people, and other volunteers, and to talk to them. It’s not just about the work, they are gaining the skills needed to interact and build self-esteem.”

Phil said: “He’s a cracking helper. We’ll make sure he gets a ride on a train as a thank you.”

Leaf It To Us have worked on many local projects, including for Baschurch Parish Council, where they have helped clear a balance pond and have created and maintained a roundabout.

"Harry’s experience has meant that he is able to help with the gardening at home, and is proud to say that he is now able to cut and move logs to help his Mum," Ruth said.

Work experience helped Harry's independence in many different ways.

As a member of Derwen College’s Student Union Board, he visited the Houses of Parliament and tackled six flights of stairs.

“He would never have managed that before, and it was great to see him managing two steps at a time rather than gingerly considering every single step.

“He was straight up and down the stairs, and walked all over London. He was also confident enough to interact with other Student Union board members."