Council agreed £350k public toilet re-fit

Designs show how the refurbished toilets could look.

The town council, which owns the toilets in Central Car Park, says the loos are in need of refurbishment and should include a ‘Changing Places’ facility to improve the town’s accessibility.

Presenting the proposed layout to councillors at a meeting on Wednesday evening, town clerk Arren Roberts said changes had been made since the plans were last discussed.

Mr Roberts explained that the block would include four separate unisex cubicles – an increase from the three previously proposed – as well as a disabled toilet.

Each of the five cubicles will include a sink and will be accessed by separate doors on the south-west side of the building, which faces onto the car park.

The Changing Places area will be accessed from the English Walls side where the current entrance is, and will include specialist equipment such as a hoist, height-adjustable changing bed and support rails.

A grant of £75,000 has been secured towards the Changing Places facility.

Mr Roberts said: “You are aware that there’s significant costs associated with this. This is an estimated cost, you obviously don’t know until X company puts in a bid.”

Mayor Jay Moore said: “I think having that additional unit makes sense, having that fourth cubicle. I’m happy to accept that that goes in.

“I don’t feel there’s much more to discuss, we know we are doing this, we’ve all done an awful lot of work.

“Hopefully we can see these toilets in operation sooner rather than later. I know a lot of people have been very patiently waiting for these to be updated.”

Members voted unanimously to proceed with the project, which will now go out to tender.

A report to the council by operations manager Henry Teuma said the total cost was estimated to be between £300,000 and £350,000, plus 20 per cent contingency for any additional costs.

The report said the toilets were used between 50,000 and 60,000 times per year.

Setting out the timescale, the report said: “The tender will be advertised by 8 May 2023 with closure by 30 June 2023 and the council meeting mid-July will consider award.

“Based on this timetable the intention would be to complete all formalities by the end of August with work starting by the end of September.