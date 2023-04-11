Alice in Wonderland makes a visit to a county visitor attraction

Hundreds of families visited the farm based venue near Oswestry over the weekend and the activities continue until the end of next weekend.
The theme for the school holidays is fairy tales, and Alice in Wonderland.
Visitors and meet Alice and the White Rabbit and follow the characters around the woods to find and Easter egg.
Humpty Dumpty is also on hand and there are also unicorns.
Each day also sees a comical Easter Bunny Race.
Richard Powell from the Countryside Attraction said: "Although the weather looks a little unsettled over the next few days we have loads of fun activities indoors to keep the children occupied including our Demon Drop Slide, role play areas and small animal handling sessions."