Alice in Wonderland makes a visit to a county visitor attraction

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 10/04/2023 - Park Hall Countryside Experience hold a mat hatters tea party and prepared for an Easter Egg Hunt. In Picture L>R: Mia Jenkins-Doyle and Katie Woolley.

Hundreds of families visited the farm based venue near Oswestry over the weekend and the activities continue until the end of next weekend.

The theme for the school holidays is fairy tales, and Alice in Wonderland.

Visitors and meet Alice and the White Rabbit and follow the characters around the woods to find and Easter egg.

Humpty Dumpty is also on hand and there are also unicorns.

Each day also sees a comical Easter Bunny Race.