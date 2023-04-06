Big names coming to county to talk about their books

ruby wax

Anton Du Beke, Ruby Wax, The Rev Richard Cole and Pat Nevin are among those making appearance at the Booka Book Shop evenings in Oswestry.

Tristan Gooley, a 'natural navigator' and author, will be at the Peter Humphreys Centre, Oswestry School, on April 12 with his latest book, How to Read a Tree then on April 13 Nilopar Uddin, who grew up in Oswetry will celebrate the paperback publication of her debut novel The Halfways at the book shop in Church Street.

On April 20 there will be a Moreton Hall Event in Partnership with Booka when world-leading authority on recovering from disaster, Lucy Easthope talks about ‘When the Dust Settles’, her best-selling memoir of a life in emergency response.

The evening with Strictly star, Anton Du Beke on April 22 is already sold out.

Charlie Brooks, author of the Holly Hopkinson series & his mini Shetland Pony, Beanstalk will be at the story on April 25 with three crime authors, Lisa Jewell, Clare Mackintosh and Louise Candlish at the Holroyd Community Theatre on April 26.

I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was is Ruby Wax's most honest and raw book to date – an insight into the depths of her psyche, and an exploration of what trauma can do to someone.

She opens up to readers about her struggles with mental health and different treatments over the years, hoping to provide reassurance and guidance to anyone confronting their own anticipated, or unanticipated, struggles with mental health.

She will give a talk at the Holroyd Community Theatre on May 10.

Another big name to visit will the Rev Richard Cole, pop musician turned Church of England minister, broadcaster and now author who will talk about his latest novel, Death in the Parish on June 13.