Ancient castle turned into an American Civil War battlefield for reenactment event

Colour Sergeant Lloyd Paul, of the American Civil War Society re-enactors at Whittington Castle, Oswestry

The American Civil War Society turned Whittington Castle, near Oswestry, into a living history site for a reenactment of a battle in the brutal conflict over slavery and states' rights which gripped the USA from 1861-1865.

Kimberley Powell, the castle manager, confirmed that there is no known link between the ancient castle and the US civil war.

She said: "This was our first event of the year and we will run events now up until October. We are run independently and and work with different re-enactment groups."

She said at the moment events are being held just to keep up with rising costs.

"They pay for the day to day running of the castle, for insurance and the rising costs of gas, electricity and for keeping the public toilets open. Just to keep it open is costing more and more."

Among the events coming up are the castle's first ever food festival, a hand made fair and another multiple reenactment event in October. There will also be a street party for the coronation, and plans are in the offing for an exciting archaeological collaboration.

Catherine Conyard, from the American Civil War Society, said it too was their first event of the year. Its membership comes from all over the country and holds reenactment events all over the country. Between 40 and 50 of the group's members went for a fully emersive experience by camping in the grounds of the ancient castle and holding a mock skirmish.

