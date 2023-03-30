Newsletter for veterans at specialist orthopaedic centre

The Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital has released the first edition of the publication created for military personnel to associate with the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre.

It has been named Chiron, the superlative centaur in Greek mythology, who was known for his knowledge and skill with medicine. He is credited with the discovery of botany and pharmacy, the science of herbs and medicine.

The first issue includes a whole host of stories, including an introduction and message from Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service Clinical Director Lieutenant Colonel Carl Mayer, information on The Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre and details on the dedicated Veterans’ Hub, including the dedicated coffee shop and charity desk.

As well as this, readers will find biographies on members of staff in the team and their roles, a patient story as well as frequently asked questions and how to help the service.