Spin challenge gets huge support from the community

Steve and Sian practising for the spinathon

Derwen College is holding a 24-your Spinathon from March 24-25 when sports coordinators Steve Evans and Sian Thomas will be pedalling non-stop through the night from 10am until 10am.

The determined duo will be joined by staff and students who will all be embarking on their own personal challenges; some have never been on spin bike and will be aiming to spin for up to an hour, others have committed to far longer sessions on the bike. Their aim is to raise funds and lend some moral support.

Sian and Steve have also been delighted to receive offers of entertainment through the night. Magician Dean Raymond has volunteered to put on a magic show for participants and visitors at 5pm Local band The Recursives will be playing from 8pm–10pm.

The College’s own sign, song and dance group DOT (Derwen on Tour) were kicking off the event at 10am with a performance to get everyone ready to pedal. Messages of support and a personalised playlist will also keep the brave spinners going through the small hours.

Money raised from the challenge will go towards new accessible sports changing room facilities which will benefit students and the community.

The event has received sponsorship from Oswestry School, Bridge Coffee, Coach House Fitness, Active8 Gym, Planet Doors, Tanat Valley Coaches, Shropshire Design & Print and Co-op, Rocking Horse Media.