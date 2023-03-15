Tourist ambassadors to get thanks are celebration evening

Karen Pringle and Charlotte Phillips outside Oswestry Tourist Information Centre

All the town's tourism ambassadors have been invited to a social evening at the Wynnstay Hotel on Monday.

The scheme is a free online opportunity to learn more about Oswestry and the surrounding area. It is especially relevant to anyone working in the tourism sector but is also a fun way to find out some fascinating facts about the town, the area, and its people, so for anyone who loves Oswestry.

Graham Mitchell, vice chairman of OBT, a not for profit tourism group, and joint creator of the scheme said he was delighted that almost 50 people have signed up to the free scheme in the first year.

“We want to congratulate all the Ambassadors and the deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Veronica Lillis, has kindly agreed to award the Gold Ambassadors with their badges and certificates.”

Lee Lucks, chairman of OBT, went on to say: “We are thrilled that not only have our staff in the Tourist Information Centre achieved Gold awards but also local attractions such as Cambrian Heritage Railways and Oswestry Town Council are taking part too. We hope that there will be many more Tourism Ambassadors joining us over the next year and we would love the scheme to go Shropshire wide similar to the Welsh scheme.”

Local businesses and members of OBT have also been invited to the event as the latest 2023 Oswestry Town heritage maps and mini guides will be launched. Sponsored by Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District, 60,000 guides have been printed which will be distributed UK wide to invite new visitors to the area.

Oswestry Borderland Tourism is a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers. Supported by Oswestry Town Council, the group promotes Oswestry and The Borderlands to new and returning visitors.