Teaming up - sports products supplier joins forces with events organiser

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Net World Sports, an award winning company that had its beginnings in Shropshire has joined forces with Adrenaline Sporting Events in 2023, to sponsor running and cycling events across Shropshire and mid Wales.

Net World Sports becomes a Silver Partner for Adrenaline Events

The company, based in Wrexham supplies equipment for a multitude of sports, and more recently, branched out into fitness, leisure, and home and garden products.

As well as individual sales it supplies schools and grassroots and professional clubs worldwide.

Keen to support the series of adrenaline-filled challenges, Net World Sports’ involvement will see it sponsor both running and cycling events across the year, including the Brynkinalt Running Festival, Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon and the popular Shropshire Santa Run.

Net World Sports will also be sponsoring a selection of talks hosted by Adrenaline Sporting Events. Previous guests to appear at the popular ‘An evening with…’ talks include Alistair Brownlee MBE, Ed Clancy and Dame Laura Kenny.

Becky Brown, Marketing Executive at Net World Sports said: “We’re delighted to be sponsoring Adrenaline Sporting Events for 2023. As a company that’s already passionate about sports and fitness, this is a perfect opportunity to get involved in a variety of events and solidify the new partnership.

“We’re excited to meet other local businesses who are involved in the different sporting events, in the hopes of developing further partnerships and helping the local community to grow even more.”

Oswestry's Alan Lewis, founder and owner of Adrenaline Sporting Events says “Having met some of the team already, I’m thrilled to be working with Net World Sports for 2023. It’s great to be able to welcome them to our events as partners for the year ahead.”

The events supported by Net World Sports include: the Welshpool 10K Run on March 27, Brynkinalt Running Festival April 1/2; Newtown 10k run May 21; Pedal Pushers women's cycle ride, June 4; Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival, July 7-9; Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon, September 17; Oswestry 10k, October 16; Shropshire Santa Run, December 3; Nipper and Rippers, date to be confirmed.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

