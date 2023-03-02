Notification Settings

Dramatic pictures emerge of Oswestry crash where car flipped onto its roof

By David TooleyOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Dramatic pictures have emerged of a crash where two men - one aged 94 and the other 18 - walked away.

A red car overturned in the incident. Picture: James Lewis
Firefighters, ambulance service and police were scrambled to Victoria Road, in Oswestry, at 12.38pm on Wednesday to reports of a crash.

When they arrived they found a red car had flipped onto its roof while a silver motor was straddled across the road with its bonnet up.

Fire crews were called out to make the vehicles safe. Picture: James Lewis

But a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service Crew from the station at Oswestry reported that two men aged 94 and 18 had managed to get themselves out.

James Lewis, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the casualties were assessed by the ambulance service.

A silver car with its bonnet up. Picture: James Lewis

The road was closed by police, diversions were put in place and officers organised the recovery of the vehicles. Firefighters made the cars electrically safe

Fire crews declared their part in the incident had finished at 1.12pm.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for comment.

