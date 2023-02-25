Notification Settings

Appeal to find missing 50-year-old woman last seen near Oswestry

By Emma Walker

Police are looking for a missing 50-year-old woman last seen in the Oswestry area.

Can you help police find Pamela?
Pamela Wynne was last seen at about 4.30pm in Whittington on Wednesday.

She is described as approximately 5ft tall, very slim build with light purple hair.

She is possibly wearing a light blue jacket. Officers say her hair is slightly longer and lighter than in the photograph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

