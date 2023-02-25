Appeal to find missing 50-year-old woman last seen near Oswestry

Pamela Wynne was last seen at about 4.30pm in Whittington on Wednesday.
She is described as approximately 5ft tall, very slim build with light purple hair.
She is possibly wearing a light blue jacket. Officers say her hair is slightly longer and lighter than in the photograph.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 00445i of 23 February.