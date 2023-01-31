Tourist attraction welcomes not one but two High Sheriffs to look at community initiatives

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 31/01/2023 - Two High Sheriff's visit the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry. High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Debbie Brock and High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham visit Clive Knowles to discuss the importance of the knife angel and also support the British Ironwork Centre with their ongoing and future projects. In Picture L>R: Selina, Clive and Debbie present British Ironwork Centre a certificate for the impact of the Knife Angel..

The High Sheriffs of Shropshire and Buckinghamshire presented the British Ironwork Centre with an award in recognition of the 'great and valued' impact of the Knife Angel in addressing violence and aggression in communities.

And while Selina Graham and Debbie Brock were at the centre near Oswestry, they also offered to get involved in another of its campaigns, collecting crisp packets to turn into emergency blankets.]

The Knife Angel left Slough this week - the 10th city on its journey across the UK.

It is heading for Gloucester where it will be based during February.

During it's time in Slough there have been 56 eduction sessions, more than 8,000 conversations and 44 knives handed in.

Gloucester has pledges to deputise 2,000 young people to become anti-violence champions.

Clive Knowles presents a plaque to left, Slough Mayor Councillor Dilbagh Parmar and Councillor Balvinder Bains, Slough Borough Council cabinet member whose portfolio includes community safety.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the British Ironwork Centre said he was honoured to have been presented with his High Sheriff award.

The two High Sherrifs were also fascinated by the campaign we have to collect crisp packets in our special, fish sculpture," he said.

"This ensures that the packets are not sent to landfill and also we want to have the packets make into emergency blankets. These can go to homeless projects in this country but can also be sent to Ukraine."

Mr Knowles said that the talks led to the general worry of how many crisps the British public consume.

"We chatted about the fact that over six billions packets of crisps are eaten in Britain each year and we discussed the health impact of this.

"Why are we eating so many packets of crips, which are pretty unhealthy snacks. Can we do something to persuade children and adults to ditch crisps in favour of healthier food.

"There are already obesity problems in the UK and sadly we are storing up really worrying health issues for the future,"

"I am determined to get some dietary information out there to people who are collecting the packets for our project. Crisps should be a special treat not a daily part of our diet."