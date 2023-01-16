Past mayor delighted with his fundraising efforts

from left, Lee Rogers Club Chairman , Mark Jones ex Mayor, Mrs Sue Husband MND spokesperson Nicola Jebb Club Treasurer , Martin Ord Club President

Councillor Mark Jones was Mayor of Oswestry Town Council in 21/22.

As part of his mayoral year he decided to raise funds for MND. A keen rugby player he wanted to recognise the fundraising of the late player Doddy Weir and his foundation.

Over his mayoral year, which ended on 2022, he raised a total of £3226 for MND and presented a cheque at Oswestry Rugby Club after the club's victory over Bridgnorth

Councillor Jones did various fund raising during his year including doing a Charity Market Stall, running the Oswestry 10K and helping the Rotary Santas Grotto plus donations from the Sweeney Shoot , Oswestry Bonfire Evening and the Oswestry Town Council Civic Dinner Raffle

The other charity he supported was the Oswestry Talking Newspaper and he raised awareness of their service during his year.

"They welcomed five new volunteers sustaining them for the future, which gives me great joy," he said.