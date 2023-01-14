Notification Settings

Cooks and crafter will get a helping hand at free homemade festival

By Sue AustinOswestry

Cooks and crafters are being urged to use their talents to supplement their income.

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 28/06/2021 - The British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry have officially opened their new Extinction Trail..

The Borders Homemade Festival is being launched to provide free stalls for those who create items for sale from their homes.

It will be held at the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry on August 27.

Clive Knowles from the centre said: "The cost of living crisis is really biting harder now, so many people are worrying over bridging the gap - income verses bills

"Many are thinking of additional ways of raising the extra pounds needed, so we are launching an event dedicated to supporting those wanting to produce something themselves from home."

He said from knitters, to crafters, to bakers to candle makers many people had fledgling ideas that needed a little extra help.

"This will all be completely free for the stallholders and we will provide the stables and even refreshments for them."

There are limited stalls available and anyone interested should contact the British Ironwork Centre.

