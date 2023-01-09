Notification Settings

Man taken to hospital after fire in a house

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A man was taken to hospital after a fire at a house near Oswestry.

The blaze, involving the electrical consumer unit, broke out at the property in North Drive, Park Hall, on Sunday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 8.30pm.

Two fire crews from Oswestry along with an operations officer went to the house and firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go into the home and put out the fire in an operation lasting an hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called out by the fire service.

"One ambulance attended and crews assessed and treated a man who required further assessment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital," a spokesperson said.

The utility company was also on scene.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

