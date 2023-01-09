Man taken to hospital after fire in a house

The blaze, involving the electrical consumer unit, broke out at the property in North Drive, Park Hall, on Sunday evening.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene at 8.30pm.

Two fire crews from Oswestry along with an operations officer went to the house and firefighters put on breathing apparatus to go into the home and put out the fire in an operation lasting an hour.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called out by the fire service.

"One ambulance attended and crews assessed and treated a man who required further assessment at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital," a spokesperson said.