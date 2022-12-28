Noise from Oswestry convenience store found to be 'unacceptable' by experts

The co-op in Cabin Lane, Oswestry

Noise Solutions Ltd (NSL) was commissioned to undertake a noise nuisance assessment at the Co-operative store in Cabin Lane, Oswestry, following the complaint.

The store has a unit that operates 24 hours a day to serve the store with both its refrigeration and air conditioning requirements and a unit that serves the post office.

And following testing in February 2022 NSL concluded that "typical local authority emissions criteria are not met during both the daytime and night-time periods.

"Noise levels have been determined to be of ‘significant adverse impact’"

NSL recommended that the refrigeration unit should be enclosed or replaced and the unit for the post office relocated in order to ensure compliance with typical local authority criteria.

The Manchester-based Co-op has lodged a planning application as a result.

A period of public consultation has started and can be commented on at https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=RML6F1TDL0J0