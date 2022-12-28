Notification Settings

Noise from Oswestry convenience store found to be 'unacceptable' by experts

By David Tooley

A co-op convenience store has applied for permission to install new equipment following noise complaints from a neighbour.

The co-op in Cabin Lane, Oswestry
The co-op in Cabin Lane, Oswestry

Noise Solutions Ltd (NSL) was commissioned to undertake a noise nuisance assessment at the Co-operative store in Cabin Lane, Oswestry, following the complaint.

The store has a unit that operates 24 hours a day to serve the store with both its refrigeration and air conditioning requirements and a unit that serves the post office.

And following testing in February 2022 NSL concluded that "typical local authority emissions criteria are not met during both the daytime and night-time periods.

"Noise levels have been determined to be of ‘significant adverse impact’"

NSL recommended that the refrigeration unit should be enclosed or replaced and the unit for the post office relocated in order to ensure compliance with typical local authority criteria.

The Manchester-based Co-op has lodged a planning application as a result.

A period of public consultation has started and can be commented on at https://pa.shropshire.gov.uk/online-applications/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=documents&keyVal=RML6F1TDL0J0

The application's reference number is 22/05538/FUL

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

