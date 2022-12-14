Exciting plans to transform Oswestry get thumbs up from councillors

An artist's impression of the proposed Cambrian quarter in Oswestry

Shropshire Council has committed to develop a delivery plan named the ‘Future Oswestry plan’.

The council says the Future Oswestry plan will now pave the way to transform Oswestry for its residents, visitors, and businesses.

The plan will focus on four key areas: Church Street quarter, Cambrian Gateway, Castle quarter and Mile End developments, all of which will feature various public realm, transport and placemaking enhancements.

It was given the go-ahead by Shropshire Council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday .

The plan was created by the Future Oswestry group, a partnership of representatives from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry Business Improvement District (BID) and the community.

Set up in 2019, the group has led on projects such the High Street Heritage Action Zone.

Councillor for Oswestry West and Chair of the Future Oswestry group, Mike Isherwood, said he was pleased about the news.

“The Future Oswestry group is a real example of collaboration at its finest. All partners want Oswestry to thrive in all aspects of our society.

"Since it was founded, the group has made all sorts of enhancements to Oswestry and its high street, many of which the community have noticed and appreciated. From restoring historic shopfronts and alleyways, to large-scale infrastructure projects, we are confident that this plan will create a future Oswestry that the community are proud to be a part of."

"I’m excited to see what the future holds. Residents and businesses know how much potential there is in the town in areas such as Festival Square, Bailey Head and Castle View, and the feedback received from residents and wider stakeholder groups has been a key driver within the plan.”

Councillor Dean Carroll, Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing said: "Whilst this plan has been written with key research and discussions in mind, it’s important that the plan has room for agility as our local economy continues to recover post-pandemic. The plan is not a fixed blueprint and simply marks the beginning of some exciting times ahead.”