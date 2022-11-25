Queen's jubilee plaque installed at Oswestry playing field

The plaque at Brynhafod playing fields

The Queen Elizabeth 11 Diamond Jubilee plaque, commemorating a Field in Trust, has been placed on permanent display on the canopy over the Oswestry Boys’ High School memorial stone in Brynhafod Field.

It was installed by the British Ironwork Centre under the direction of boss Clive Knowles, who designed a special fixture to hold it in place.

The project followed an initiative from the Boys’ High School Association. The field formed part of the old Boy's High School.

Association secretary Dan Powell, said: “The plaque is in a most appropriate place and is a tangible token that the field is protected as an open space in perpetuity.”

The memorial stone bears the names of 35 old boys of the high school who died during the Second World War.

Brynhafod field, once the high school sports ground, now joins more than 2,800 other green spaces which have been protected since the scheme began in 1925 by King George VI when he was Duke of York. The scheme has a 97-year-long heritage of protecting parks and green spaces.