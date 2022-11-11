Osnosh helps cut food bills with food share table and community lunch

BORDER COPYRIGHT STEVE LEATH SHROPSHIRE STAR 14/07/2021..Pic in Oswestry at 'The Centre', where Os Nosh are based. They help people who are struggling to feed themselves and the family. There food share side of the project is now back open up and running. L-R: Phoebe Shaw, Donna Murdoch and Steve Jones, helping out..

The Osnosh team, based at The centre on Oak Street, has a regular Food Share table for people to go along and pay what they feel able to for donated food items, including fresh fruit and vegetables from growers and gardeners.

The Food Share Table is open every Wednesday between 10am and 11am.

Brothers, Ben and Tom Wilson say food produce donated can also be used for the Osnosh Community Cafe that is held every Friday.

Volunteers prepare meals at the centre that are again provided on a pay what you feel basis.

Various types of squash, from marrows to pumpkins have been featuring on recent menus with apples, donated by numerous residents are being used to make delicious puddings.

"This time of year we are blessed with so many apples it can be difficult to ensure that they are used up.

"Dont forget, they can be frozen making your apples last you well into winter," they said.