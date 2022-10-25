Canal walk planned to see restoration work

A previous winter walk

The event, on January 7, will be along the Montgomery Canal towpath.

Phil Pickin from the group said the annual events were open to all and always prove popular, with walkers keen to spend some time beside the canal.

"It also helps to blow the cobwebs off after the excesses of the festive period. The walk is also an ideal opportunity to see the restoration work being carried out on the Montgomery Canal," he said.

Walkers are asked to meet at 10.30 am at Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, where there will be a talk by Chris Hesketh, trustee of the Shropshire Union Canal Society, on the restoration work currently taking place. Chris will then lead the walk to Schoolhouse Bridge returning through Crickheath to Bridge 85 to Canal Central for refreshments.

The walk, which is free of charge will be approximately five miles and include two stiles.

"The towpath may be a little wet and muddy, so the walk may not be suitable for anyone with mobility issues."

For anyone who wants to enjoy the scenery of the waterways all year round without the need to take part in the walk, the local IWA branch has a high-quality calendar for sale on waterways.org.uk/branch_news/shrewsbury-branch-calendar-2023.