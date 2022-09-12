Notification Settings

State funeral may affect planned work at Shropshire hospital

By David TooleyGobowenPublished: Last Updated:

Patients with appointments at a Shropshire's orthopaedic hospital on the day of the Queen's funeral have been told to assume that they will be going ahead.

With next Monday, September 19, being declared a bank holiday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, near Oswestry, says there may be some impact on planned activity.

A spokesman for RJAH, in Gobowen, said: "This bank holiday may have some impact on planned activity at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital on that day.

"However, we are working hard to ensure any disruption is kept to a minimum.

"Anyone who has an appointment within any of our services that day should assume it is going ahead as planned unless you are told otherwise."

The hospital added that there is no need to call as it will be in touch "directly with any patient whose appointment does need to be rearranged."

It asked people with appointments due on Monday who no longer wish to attend on that day to let the hospital know "at the earliest opportunity by calling the number on your appointment letter.

"We thank the public for their understanding."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.



