Oswestry woman found safe after going missing a week ago

By Nick Humphreys

A woman who was missing for a week has been found safe and well.

Ceri Lowe, from Oswestry, was reported missing last Friday, August 19, and police were growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

West Mercia Police urged people to get in touch if they had any information, and a spokesman said they believed she may have travelled to Belfast.

But now the force has confirmed she has been found safe.

A spokeswoman said: "A 39-year-old woman from Oswestry reported missing last Friday has now been found safe and well.

"Officers would like to thank the public for their help."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

