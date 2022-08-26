Oswestry woman found safe after going missing a week ago

Ceri Lowe, from Oswestry, was reported missing last Friday, August 19, and police were growing "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

West Mercia Police urged people to get in touch if they had any information, and a spokesman said they believed she may have travelled to Belfast.

But now the force has confirmed she has been found safe.

A spokeswoman said: "A 39-year-old woman from Oswestry reported missing last Friday has now been found safe and well.