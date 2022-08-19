In the avenues and alleyways a transformation is underway

Oswestry Mayor, Councillor Jay Moore at the entrance to the transformerd alleyway between Willow Street and Cae Glas park

It is all part of the Oswestry High Street Heritage Action Zone project to breath new life into the centre.

The action zone organisers have has secured a further £180,000 funding from Historic England for the work on top of money already committed.

The latest revamp has taken place in the alleyway between Willow Street and Cae Glas Park.

A metal archway has been built spanning the walkway and a living wall and benches created along one side.

Colourful plants have also gone into the now bright and welcoming part of town.

Councillor Jay Moore said it was great to see the pathway transformed.

Samantha Jones, the action zone project officer, said: "We are absolutely thrilled that this project – in association with Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry Business Improvement District – is transforming previously unloved areas.

"This will regenerate the alleyways in Oswestry town centre and bring so much positivity to the whole area, making it a better place for residents, visitors and businesses.

"We have worked closely with the town council and BID and want to thank them for their incredible support in this project.