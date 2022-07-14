Parks and green spaces in the running to be named the best in the UK

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 24/08/2019 - Oswestry Balloon Carnival at Cae Glas Park..

Cae Glas in Oswestry, Greenfields Recreation Ground in Shrewsbury and Telford Town Park have been named in the Fields in Trust 2022 competition.

Telford took the award in 2015 the year the competition was formed.

The person nominating it this year said the park had "just got better and better"

Greenfields Recreation Ground has been at the centre of controversy when there were proposals to build on it.

Its nomination says: "When you have to fight for something you really care about it. I love the park, walked my daughter to school that way for years, had an allotment and now have a dog who wants to chase stuff in the countryside so wonderful. I have the park a stone's throw away for off-lead running."

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who nominated the Oswestryy town centre park, said “Cae Glas is open and welcoming to all. The friendly staff do an amazing job of looking after it, there is something for everyone, brilliant events going on throughout the year and it is outstandingly beautiful; rightly known as the jewel in Oswestry’s crown”.

The trio are among 364 parks and green spaces in the running to scoop the accolade of being a local favourite, national favourite or take the overall crown of UK’s Favourite Park 2022. People can vote online at fieldsintrust.org/favourite-parks.

Research by Fields in Trust finds that around 2.8 million people across Great Britain live more than a ten-minute walk from their nearest park or green space. It says it fears there is a risk that lack of legal protection could lead to more green spaces being sold-off or developed.

Fields in Trust Chief Executive Helen Griffiths said: “Our nation’s parks have been so important during the pandemic, and it is vital that we celebrate them to help ensure they are protected for future generations. Without urgent action, Britain’s public green space is set to decrease, putting more pressure on fewer green spaces to support the health and wellbeing of communities, now and in the future. Our children and grandchildren deserve to have the same access to green space that we do, so we need to act before it’s too late. As well as voting for the local park you love today check to see if it is legally protected. It is within the powers of our local leaders to protect our green spaces and after the pandemic this is a significant moment to change the way we think about the contribution local green spaces make to our health, our wellbeing, our environment, and ultimately our futures.”

"Nominations for UK’s Favourite Park 2022 represent the many different ways people enjoy green spaces, each valued by its local community. Parks have been nominated by people who love to walk, run, cycle, relax, picnic, walk the dog and play with their children in the UK’s parks."