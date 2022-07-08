Women's cricket legend to visit Shropshire

Charlotte Edwards CBE

Club officials will proudly welcome one of the best female cricketers ever to pull on an England shirt to the Morda Road club on July 29.

In a major coup for the Oswestry CC Women & Girls section, Charlotte will deliver a two-hour coaching masterclass for women and girls of any age and ability ahead of a talk in the evening. The Head Coach of the Southern Vipers and Sydney Sixers, will be joined by Oswestry Women & Girls’ captain/coach, Naomi Payne who recently qualified as a Cricket Wales Level 2 coach. She also coaches the Brymbo CC Women & Girls’ section.

Naomi said: “It is hugely exciting to bring a genuine legend of the women’s game to our club. Our section is literally growing by the week, and this is an unbeatable opportunity for our girls, as well as all other female players across the county and border clubs to benefit from the very best batting, bowling and fielding tips from one of the game's leading coaches.”

Just 40 spaces are available for the exclusive coaching session, which runs from 2-4pm at Oswestry CC’s Stonehouse Oval ground at Morda Road. The session is open to women and girls from any club or school in the area aged 10 years and over.

Charlotte will return to the club in the evening for an 'In Conversation' style talk hosted by Naomi Payne. “We’ll be discussing everything from Charlotte’s earliest cricketing heroes to England call-ups, her current coaching career, which spans the globe, and the state of English cricket – at all levels and both genders,” said Naomi. “The event is open to anyone with an interest in cricket, so we know plenty of guys will be eager to hear insights from a world-renowned cricketing icon.

The family-friendly evening event starts at 7pm. The 'In Conversation' style chat will last around 40 minutes and will be followed by a Q&A. There will then be a chance to grab an autograph and have a photo taken with Charlotte. The club’s recently refurbished bar will be open during the evening and Lepones Pizza will be on-site selling their delicious home-made pizzas (cash only) from 6pm.

Oswestry CC Women & Girls senior player and Head of Girls’ PE at The Marches Academy, Lisa Bladen, commented: “This is a rare opportunity to get close to a genuine great of the women's game and one of the best cricketing brains England has produced. It promises to be another memorable occasion for our club. The women’s game is growing apace, both at club and international level, so to have a coach and speaker of such exceptional calibre as Charlotte Edwards is a huge coup.”

Tickets for the 2-hour coaching session cost £30 (no concessions), the ‘Evening with Charlotte Edwards' talk costs £20 (£10 U14s), Coaching & Evening Talk Bundle is £40.