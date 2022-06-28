Villagers turn out in droves to mark hall's 100th anniversary

Pant Memorial Hall Centenary Fair

Although it was first used a century ago Pant Memorial Hall is developing solar heating and its active committee has attracted funding but at the weekend locals and visitors chipped in at their centenary fair.

Pant Memorial Hall trustee Shaun Fisher, said fair was a great success and was a fitting tribute to the hall's hundred years in the community.

"It was great to see so many local people in the hall celebrating with us," he said.

"Together, we raised over £400 for hall funds.

"We continue to invest in facilities for the benefit of the community and our hirers, so the money will be put to good use.

We are always on the lookout for volunteers to help at the hall and, after our solar heating project is complete, we will be straight onto redecoration. We might be 100 years old but there's still plenty to do."

The hall is the war memorial for the village near Oswestry and is managed by a committee of unpaid volunteers. It can trace its roots to a legal agreement, signed on February 9, 1922.

The first hall building was an ex-WWI army hut from Park Hall, which miraculously survived until the early 1980s, when the current hall was built.

A major programme of improvement work has been taking place to mark the hall’s first 100 years, thanks to two generous funding awards.

One awarded by People’s Postcode Trust, a grant-giving charity funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and the other from the National Lottery Community Fund.

As well as roof-mounted solar panels, new heaters and a new hot water system have been installed.

The fair was also a chance to bring the community together after the challenges of the last couple of years.

Proceeds from the sale of teas, coffees and cake will go towards the upkeep of the hall, which is a registered charity and an asset for the community.