Concert is music to the ears of charity providing singing and instrumental lessons

The school choirs at a fundraising concert for Ukraine

After several postponements due to the pandemic Music MOB will finally present the concert at the Marches School on June 18 at 7.30pm.

Many local musical groups will be performing including the two Porthywaen Silver Bands, the Orthopaedic Male Voice Choir, rock band - the Axe Lads and local children’s choir, the Clefhangers. A wind band has also been formed comprising children from local schools, along with some of Music MOB’s very early learners.

Music MOB was formed to ensure that music continues to be a choice local children can make regardless of their financial situation. Since starting instrumental and vocal lessons in October 2021 the charity is now funding lessons for 66 children in three local primary schools.

Along with the music tuition children have been involved in other local musical events.

Trustee, Sue Turner, formed choirs in the three partner schools which on May 8 took part in the Song for Ukraine concert at Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry.

Each choir performed their own individual piece and then took part in a massed item with 200 students from other schools in the town where they sang The World in Union.

Recently the charity’s young string players were treated to a free concert by the Whittington Festival Players, a group of professional musicians who visit Whittington every year for a series of chamber concerts.

Sue said: "Music is everywhere; it’s part of our everyday lives and we all take it for granted. The intention is to grow the service and offer music tuition to many more children in many more schools."

The charity has now been invited to form choirs in some of its partner schools and a recorder ensemble is also being formed.

It continues to be supported by donations of unwanted instruments and says it has also been fortunate to have been in receipt of various individual and larger donations.

"The charity’s work relies heavily on the generosity of donors whose support helps to improve music opportunities for local children. There is a JustGiving page on the charity’s website musicmob.co.uk should you wish to support."

Mike Coppock another person heavily involved in Music MOB said: "In years gone by, visiting musicians, peripatetic teachers, were a common sight in schools, offering lessons on a variety of instruments. Many of us will have had a first experience of learning an instrument and then playing it alongside other people in a band or orchestra. Similarly with choirs in school which is another disappearing opportunity. These opportunities are no longer a common feature we are determined to provide the funds to make this possible once again in our local state schools."