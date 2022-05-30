More volunteers are needed to support day centres

Heather Osborne, chief executive of Age UK, Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, and Kevin Moore, deputy chief executive and director of operations

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Our day centres can be a lifeline for many older people, especially those who live in relative isolation. Social interaction, a hot meal, interesting activities and outings are all provided by volunteers, who make a real difference to the lives of older people.

"We are looking for more volunteers to support our day centres in North Shropshire in a variety of roles. They run from 10am to between 2pm to 3pm on different days. If you would like to get involved we would love to hear from you.”

If you can spare a few hours one day a week, are considering volunteering and want to find out more about the various roles on offer or visit any of the day centres before you decide, please contact Janice Williams on 01743 233 123 ext. 283 or email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk