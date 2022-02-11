Notification Settings

Walk-in vaccine clinics at Oswestry's Orthopaedic hospital suspended

By Sue AustinOswestry

The vaccine centre at Shropshire's specialist, orthopaedic hospital has suspended its walk-in clinic.

Rebecca Warren and Jessica Harris
Rebecca Warren and Jessica Harris

People who have appointments at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are being told they are not affected by the decision and should still turn up.

However, due to high demand for vaccine appointments at the hospital near Oswestry bosses say that all walk-ins have been temporarily postponed until further notice.

"Please do not travel to the RJAH vaccination clinic unless you have a booked appointment," a spokesperson said.

"We will update when we are able to offer walk-ins again."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

