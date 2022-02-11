Walk-in vaccine clinics at Oswestry's Orthopaedic hospital suspended

Rebecca Warren and Jessica Harris

People who have appointments at the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital are being told they are not affected by the decision and should still turn up.

However, due to high demand for vaccine appointments at the hospital near Oswestry bosses say that all walk-ins have been temporarily postponed until further notice.

"Please do not travel to the RJAH vaccination clinic unless you have a booked appointment," a spokesperson said.