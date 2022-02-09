Oswestry charity gets a slice of the pie

Hector's Greyhound Rescue, based in Gobowen is one of six greyhound and rescue centres across the UK to receive a share of the food, from leading manufacturer Burgess.
It is a registered charity and concentrates on re-homing greyhounds and other sighthounds, with dogs and kennels also available to sponsor.
Over 2,000 nominations were received during Burgess Pet Care’s Greyhound and Lurcher Two Week Takeover digital campaign, which reached thousands of people and shared stories to highlight some of the work being carried out by UK greyhound and lurcher rescue centres.