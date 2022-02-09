Notification Settings

Oswestry charity gets a slice of the pie

By Paul JenkinsOswestryPublished:

A Shropshire based dog charity has benefited from a pet food donation worth £8,000 nationally.

Hector's Greyhound Rescue benefit
Hector's Greyhound Rescue benefit

Hector's Greyhound Rescue, based in Gobowen is one of six greyhound and rescue centres across the UK to receive a share of the food, from leading manufacturer Burgess.

It is a registered charity and concentrates on re-homing greyhounds and other sighthounds, with dogs and kennels also available to sponsor.

Over 2,000 nominations were received during Burgess Pet Care’s Greyhound and Lurcher Two Week Takeover digital campaign, which reached thousands of people and shared stories to highlight some of the work being carried out by UK greyhound and lurcher rescue centres.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

