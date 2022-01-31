Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Age UK volunteers needed to help older people in north Shropshire

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is looking for advocacy volunteers across north Shropshire, to address an increasing waiting list in the area of older people requesting this service.

Volunteer advocates needed in North Shropshire
Volunteer advocates needed in North Shropshire

The charity is particularly looking for those in the Oswestry area to support older people on a one-to-one basis, either in person or over the telephone, with resolving problems. Volunteers should be car drivers and prepared to travel.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of the charity, said: "Advocates seek out as much information as possible about a particular issue to enable the older person to make an informed choice on how to proceed. They then support and assist the older person by for example making telephone calls, writing letters and attending meetings.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life. Volunteering can be incredibly rewarding. We offer training, expenses and on-going support to ensure all our volunteers are confident and happy in their roles."

Anyone interested should call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 ext 283, email volunteering@ageukstw.org.uk or visit ageukshropshireandtelford.org.uk.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News