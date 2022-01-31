Age UK volunteers needed to help older people in north Shropshire

Volunteer advocates needed in North Shropshire

The charity is particularly looking for those in the Oswestry area to support older people on a one-to-one basis, either in person or over the telephone, with resolving problems. Volunteers should be car drivers and prepared to travel.

Heather Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of the charity, said: "Advocates seek out as much information as possible about a particular issue to enable the older person to make an informed choice on how to proceed. They then support and assist the older person by for example making telephone calls, writing letters and attending meetings.

"Our volunteers come from all walks of life. Volunteering can be incredibly rewarding. We offer training, expenses and on-going support to ensure all our volunteers are confident and happy in their roles."